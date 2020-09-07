BBNaija: “Destiny can never be changed, not even minimum wage sex can change destiny” – Uche Maduagwu insist that Erica, was destined to be disqualified

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has insisted that disqualified Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica, was destined to be evicted from the TV reality show.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from BBNaija on Sunday after she got the third strike from Biggie for violating the house rules.

Erica got disqualified after Biggie gathered the housemates at the lounge and played videos of when she threatened to kill Laycon outside the house and hurled insults at him.

Also, a video of the Abia-born lady pouring water on the Head of House (HOH) bed in order to stop Prince, who is her deputy, from sharing the lounge with her was highlighted.

Reacting, Maduagwu, in a post on Instagram on Monday, said that Laycon should not be blamed for Erica’s disqualification.

“Stop blaming Laycon or alcohol for Erica’s rambunctious show of shame in bbnaija lockdown, she was destined to be disqualified from bbnaija5, period,” Maduagwu wrote.

“Destiny can never be changed, not even minimum wage sex in #bbnaija can change destiny.

“Everyone in Naija has their own emotional and personal issues bothering them, but do we go about threatening people doltishly after taking one or two free bottles of drink?