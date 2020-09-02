BBNaija: Despite being brother-zoned multiple times, Ozo still brings breakfast in bed for Nengi again (video)

BBNaija took a romantic turn this morning when house mate Ozo served his crush, Nengi with a romantic breakfast in bed this morning.

The Ozone ship served us some couple goals today after captain Ozo was spotted serving his queen Nengi special breakfast in bed.

This can only be likened to queens being served breakfast in bed by their maids if there is anything to compare this moment with.

In the early hours of the morning, while other colleagues were fast asleep, Ozo prepared a hot chocolate beverage, and toasted bread to start off Nengi’s day.

Nengi stretched out her hands and collected her freshly served breakfast.

Ozo wasted no time as he quickly took his leave while Nengi smiled and stared into the doorway as he walked away.

Regardless of several storms that have rocked their ship, the handsome and pretty duo have their tools in place and have ensured the ship doesn’t get wrecked.

It is hard not to admit these two have a crush on each other, but are keeping their cards to their chest in order to win the ultimate BBNaija prize.