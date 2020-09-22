BBNAIJA: Comedian AY offers to be the official MC should Ozo and Nengi get married, free of charge

Top Nigerian Comedian Ayo Makun alias AY has offered to the official Master of Ceremony (Mc) should BBNaija lockdown housemates, Ozo and Nengi eventually get married.

He disclosed this this last night under the comment section after Ozo posted a video of himself locked down in a very passionate hug with his mother.

Nengi’s social media handler took to the comment section and commended Ozo’s mother for raising a king. “Mama raised a King”, she wrote.

Replying Nengi’s comment on the post, AY offered to be the official MC should both eventually marry.

See screenshot of exchange below;