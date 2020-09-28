BBNaija: Check out the 5 housemates who earned more money this season

Big brother Naija season five Lockdown edition had several brand tasks which resulted in the housemates winning money, trips and other gift prizes.

The top earners for this season bagged nothing less than N4 million each. Laycon, Vee, Nengi, Ozo and Dorathy are among the top earners and they all went home with some millions.

1. Laycon – 10 Million Naira

2. Vee – 8 Million Naira

3. Nengi – 6 Million Naira

4. Ozo – 5 Million Naira

5. Dorathy – 4 Million Naira

Other housemates who didn’t make this list also earned money ranging from N1Million to N2Million and above.

The BBNaija 2020 show ended last night with Laycon emerging the winner and Dorathy coming as first runner up.