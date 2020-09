A Nigerian man has gifted disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, a brand new Benz and the sum of N2 million.

The man identified as Chidi Mike announced this generous donation via his Instagram page after the commercial model was disqualified.

He noted that Erica is his winner regardless of the recent event of her being disqualified.

“disqualified or not ur still my winner @ericanlewedim 2 million cash money waiting for u”, he wrote.