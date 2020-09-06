BBNaija: BrightO Jokes About Marrying Wathoni

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, BrightO, has joked about getting married to fellow ex-housemate, Wathoni.

BrightO’s engagement with his fans using the hashtag #AskBrightO led to the question being asked:

“@Thebrighto are you and Wathoni in a relationship? Or just cruising. If yes please make it official so we can come and chop rice in our Brightoni wedding #AskBrighto”

BrightO retweeted the tweet and wrote:

“Only Semo will be served #AskBrighto”

The statement has left fans puzzled as regards the true nature of BrightO and Wathoni’s relationship, especially considering that both of them have been pictured together on different occasions.

See BrightO’s Twitter exchange below: