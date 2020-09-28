BBNaija: Brighto Celebrates As He Clocks 30 Today

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Brighto, has taken to his social media pages to celebrate his 30th birthday. The reality TV star shared a picture of himself on his Twitter page with a caption that reads:

“The Big 30! Happy Birthday to me #HappyBirthdayBrighto #BrightoBig30 #brighto #brightsarmy #birthday #BBNaija”

Fans have also wished him a happy birthday. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayBrighto has occupied a spot on the trend list.

The 1st runner up of the Lockdown season, Dorathy, revealed to Ebuka on stage that Brighto was the man she liked in the house.

Brighto, however, got close to Wathoni in the house and even joked about marrying her when a fan asked him on Twitter.

See Brighto’s post below: