BBNaija: BrightO Bags New Ambassadorial Deal

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, BrightO, has taken to his social media page to announce that he is now a brand ambassador for MORE, an African micro-blogging platform.

The reality TV star wrote on Twitter:

“I’m excited to announce my partnership as the new Brand Ambassador for MORE – Africa’s favourite microblogging, and social media platform. To get more of my exclusive content, download the MORE app on Playstore. bit.ly/BrightO @morebuzzafrica #BrightOxMORE”

Read Also: BBNaija: Brighto Bags First Movie Role; To Star Alongside Chinyere Wilfred

Information Nigeria recalls the Edo-native graduate of Marine Engineering recently replied a fan who asked about his plans for Wathoni. BrightO has also predicted that Laycon is likely to win the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show due to the latter’s numbers outside the house.

See BrightO’s post below: