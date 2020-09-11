BBNaija: Brighto Bags First Movie Role; To Star Alongside Chinyere Wilfred

Evicted BBNaija housemate, BrightO has secured his first acting role in a Nollywood movie which also features veteran actress, Chinyere Wilfred.

The reality TV star broke the exciting news via his Instagram page.

BrightO shared a video of himself showing off the movie script with the words;

“Oh my! I never saw this coming! What a way to end a day filled with media rounds.

“I just bagged a movie role with the iconic chinyere Wilfred..Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful

Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!Fire #bbnaija”

Watch the video below: