BBNaija: Brighto Bags First Movie Role; To Star Alongside Chinyere Wilfred

Evicted BBNaija housemate, BrightO has secured his first acting role in a Nollywood movie which also features veteran actress, Chinyere Wilfred.
The reality TV star broke the exciting news via his Instagram page.
BrightO shared a video of himself showing off the movie script with the words;
“Oh my! I never saw this coming! What a way to end a day filled with media rounds.
“I just bagged a movie role with the iconic chinyere Wilfred..Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful
Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!Fire #bbnaija”
Watch the video below:
