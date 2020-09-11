BBNaija: Brighto bags first movie role, to star alongside Chinyere Wilfred (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bright Osemudiamen, better known on the show as Brighto is set to make his Nollywood debut after landing a movie role.

The reality TV star took to his social media page to make the announcement as she shared a video of himself showing off the movie script.

He is set to star alongside veteran actress, Chinyere Wilfred. This makes Brighto the first BBNaija lockdown housemate to bag a film role since leaving the house.

The Edo-born sailor thanked Wilfred for casting him in the movie and told his fans that ”we are just getting started.”

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Oh my! I never saw this coming! What a way to end a day filled with media rounds.

“I just bagged a movie role with the iconic chinyere Wilfred..Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful

Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!Fire #bbnaija”