BBNaija: Bobrisky promises to triple airtime of anyone who gives Ozo and Kiddwaya 100 votes each

Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as Bobrisky has promised to triple the airtime of anyone who gives Ozo and Kiddwaya 100 votes each.

Recall that Kiddwaya, Ozo, Dorathy and Prince have been nominated for possible eviction by their fellow housemates.

Showing her allegiance to Kidd and Ozo, Bobrisky offered to send three times the recharge card amount to anyone who gives 100 votes to the duo with proof.

Bobrisky shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote,

“@officialozo__ and @kiddwaya has fans all over !!! And you all know it’s hard to access everyone. If you give Ozo and Kidd 100 vote each I will send ur card money triple times. All you have to do is just show me an evidence and get ur alert ASAP.

VOTE Kiddwaya to 32052

VOTE Ozo to 32052″