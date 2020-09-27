BBNaija: Biggie’s Last Words To The Top Five

It is the grand finale of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season and Big Brother decided to say his final words to the top five housemates, Neo, Vee, Laycon, Nengi and Dorathy.

Biggie starts by celebrating the final five, adding that he is honored to be in the presence of royalty. He also made remarks about their looks, specifically stating that they all look splendid.

Biggie told Nengi that she laid the foundation of good leadership in the house, adding that her calm demeanor should not be mistaken for weakness.

Biggie also celebrates Laycon, remembering the night he walked into the house. Vee also gets honored as she is tagged the one who is not afraid to say her mind by Biggie.

Dorathy’s smile is described as a gift by Biggie. Neo is also celebrated for making it this far, considering that this has always been his wish.