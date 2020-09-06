BBNaija: Biggie calls Prince to the diary room, instructs him to take over Erica’s duty to brief the housemates

Following Erica’s outburst in the lockdown house last night, the housemate is currently walking on eggshells.

The drama started after the party last night. Erica lost it, and attacked fellow housemate, Laycon, hurling insults at him and body shaming him, for telling housemates that she tried to kiss him.

When fellow housemate, Prince stepped in to stop her, she got upset with him and poured water on the HOH bed to stop him from sleeping next to her.

Her offence apparently didn’t go down well with Big Brother who called Prince to the diary room and instructed him to take over Erica’s duty to brief the housemates.