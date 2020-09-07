BBNaija: ”Beggy beggy”- Media users react after Lucy’s bank account number was shared online to solicit funds for her business.

Lucy Edet was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house yesterday and her name has been trending since her exit from the show.

During her post-eviction interview with show-host, Ebuka, Lucy had said she’d use the new exposure and platform she’s been giving to focus on her brand (Cooking Business and other ventures).

This might have spurred the handler of her page to take to Instagram on Monday morning to solicit funds to help the evicted housemate start her business.

The handler shared the brand logo with a caption that read in parts;

Please let us not forget that Lucy had dreams & she needs as much financial support as she can get

The handler then proceeded to add Lucy’s bank account details.

However, some social media users strongly kicked against the post asking why they are turning BBN into a ”Begging platform”.

See some comments below ;

Anita Desmond wrote ;

Beggy beggy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, because you see them contributing for Erica abi🙆🏽‍♀️🤣

Official Esh wrote ;

What’s all this now???

Oc_connect wrote ;

Why are you using this people for online begging

Sir_Pita wrote ;

We have many pregnant women that need our help.. orphans are there also , nor b who don go bbn house wen go get endorsements we go dey give money ..

Lameeen wrote ;

Oshey set awon beggar😂😂 opor go fund me