BBNaija: Any woman would be blessed to have him as a partner – Uti Nwachukwu reacts as Ozo gets evicted from the reality show

BBNaija housemate, Ozo, has been evicted from the reality show.

He was evicted after scoring the lowest votes in the house.

Ozo’s chance to emerge winner of the grand prize worth N85m has been cut short.

He is the 15th housemate to be evicted from BBNaija lockdown house.

His exit from the Lockdown housemate has left five housemates to make it to the finale and battle for the grand prize worth N85m.

Former winner of Big Brother Africa and renowned fashionista, Uti Nwachukwu reacting to the news wrote:

Forget!!! #Bbnaija Ozo is a COMPLETE LOYAL GENTLEMAN. Any woman would be blessed to have him as a partner

Its just sad that we live in a world that celebrates & condones Toxic Masculinity

A compassionate and emotional man is a rare gem and should be applauded. Well done