BBNaija: Actress Kemi Lala-Akindoju Says Nengi Should Not Jump Into Conclusion About Ozo

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala-Akindoju has weighed in on the feelings of Nengi as regards how Ozo feels about her. The movie star feels that Nengi should wait to clarify things with Ozo before jumping into conclusions about their relationship.

She also adds that Ozo did not ignore Nengi. Her tweet reads:

“At least for the sake of your friendship wait to clarify your thoughts with the person. Meanwhile he actually smiled at her, sang a few lyrics to her gave her a few waves immediately she walked in.”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently campaigned for Dorathy, saying that the reality TV star deserves a spot in the top five.

See Lala-Akindoju’s tweet below: