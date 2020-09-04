BBNaija: Actor Odunlade Adekola Drums Support For Laycon

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, has intensified his support for BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon. The award-winning actor on Friday morning wrote on his official Twitter page:

“Housemate with the highest number of followers on IG and Twitter Housemate to have won the most number of tasks in the house Housemate to have won the highest amount of money in the house (3 million+ now) Take a bow!! #Layconsgame”

This is not the first time the notable actor would officially declare his support for Laycon. Also, Laycon has celebrities such as DJ Jimmy Jatt, Samklef, Reminisce, Omashola among others who have officially declared their love and support for him.

See Odunlade Adekola’s tweet below: