BBNaija: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Maureen Esisi Says Prince Is Still Sexy When Angry

Maureen Esisi, former wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has acknowledged the manliness of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince.

Taking to her Instagram story to react to Prince’s outburst over Lucy’s attitude, the fashion entrepreneur writes:

“Ok ok ok I get that my Prince was upset and all yea but now I am a bit worried oooo… How can someone be this Sexy when they are Angry Ba yi??? Does it mean that I can never be so Angry with and not be wet??? Like how will I always air my opinion without ending up pregnant lai dis???”

Prince got angry with his friend in the house, Lucy, because she was unwilling to accept her team members. Also, Erica chose Prince as the deputy head of house for this week.

