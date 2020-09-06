BBNaija: ‘A Lot Of Us Have Gone Through What Erica Is Going Through’ – Uti Nwachukwu

Damilola Ayomide
Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has also weighed in on the outburst by Erica over Laycon’s statement that she tried to kiss him.

The former Big Brother Africa ‘All Stars’ winner took to his official Twitter page to defend Erica by tweeting thus:

“#BBnaija comepetition aside, A LOT OF MEN & WOMEN are going/have gone thru what Erica is going thru. Google GASLIGHTING Usually the Victims end up being mislabeled cos of their REACTION This is why I PRIORITISE therapy MENTAL HEALTH IS JUST AS IMPORTANT AS PHYSICAL IF NOT MORE!”

Meanwhile, Erica has apologized to the other housemates for her outbursts.

