Basketmouth Reflects As He Turns A Year Older Today

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate himself on his birthday today, September 14.

The star comedian wrote:

“As I turn a year older today, I woke up this morning reflecting on how wonderful it’s been putting smiles on your faces fort he past 22 yrs.”

“There is more to me than the world sees, a part of it is on the next slide. If you want to give me a birthday gift, please share. Love, Basketmouth.”

Celebrities stormed the comments section to shower encomiums on the comedian cum actor. Toke Makinwa wrote:

“Happy birthday to a real one… ogburu ogburu 1 @basketmouth”

See his Instagram post below: