Banky W Shares Loved-Up Photo With Adesua Etomi On Instagram

Nigerian singer, Banky W, has taken to Instagram to share a beautiful loved-up photo of himself and his wife, Adesua Etomi.

The award-winning Afro R&B musician cum actor captions the photo thus:

“It’s a rainy day… I’m guessing y’all could use some of my sunshine PC: @jemimaosunde”

His wife, Adesua Etomi, wrote in the comments section:

“Hahaha you’re cute or whatever love you bubba”

To which Banky W replied:

“love you more Shug”

Adesua Etomi and Banky W officially tied the knots in 2017. Their traditional wedding was attended by notable celebrities such as Lynxxx, Toolz, Linda Ejiofor, Osas Ighodaro, Ireti Doyle and Shaffy Bello.

See Banky W’s post below: