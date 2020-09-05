BamBam And Teddy A Enjoy Dinner Together (Video)

Ex-BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Olawunmi’s marriage to Teddy A, is still waxing stronger as the couple enjoyed dinner at a luxury restaurant together.

Bam Bam took to her Instagram story to share the video of her night-out with her husband, Teddy A, whose real names are Temitope Adenibuyan.

The couple met each other during their stay in the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ house. Their love affair started from the house.

They had their white wedding in Dubai in 2019. Celebrities such as Alex Ekubo, Toni Tones, Ike Onyema, Toyin Lawani, Omashola, and Mercy Eke.

Their daughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan, was born in March 2020.

See the video below: