'Avoid People Who Prematurely Announce Your Greatness Before It Happens – Actress Iretiola Doyle

Amaka Odozi
Ireti Doyle
Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle

Popular veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has shared some wisdom nuggets with her social media followers.

Doyle took to her Twitter account to advise people to avoid those who are quick to announce their greatness ahead of time.

In her words;

“Shy away from people who prematurely announce your “greatness”… There’s much to be gained from learning the ropes, starting from the bottom up and being baked to the right degree.you even/ever arrive.”

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

 

