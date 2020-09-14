‘Avoid People Who Prematurely Announce Your Greatness Before It Happens – Actress Iretiola Doyle

Popular veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has shared some wisdom nuggets with her social media followers.

Doyle took to her Twitter account to advise people to avoid those who are quick to announce their greatness ahead of time.

In her words;

“Shy away from people who prematurely announce your “greatness”… There’s much to be gained from learning the ropes, starting from the bottom up and being baked to the right degree.you even/ever arrive.”

See her post below: