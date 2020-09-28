Attacks On Zulum A Distraction – APC Governors

Some Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the recent attacks on convoys associated with Babagana Zulum, Borno State Governor as a ploy to distract the Governor from ensuring that life returns to normal in the state.

Recall that on Friday, suspected members of Boko Haram attacked the convoy of the Governor near Monguno town which led to the killing of 11 security officials.

Also on his way out of Baga on Sunday morning, another convoy was also attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Also Read: Boko Haram: Attack On My Convoy By Terrorists Unfortunate – Governor Zulum

Reacting to the attacks on their colleague, the APC Governors in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu condemned the attack.

The APC Governors further stated there is evidence to show that the government is winning the war against terror in the state.

The Governors also asked the Federal Government to provide “more logistical support” to security agencies deployed to Borno.