Atiku Abubakar’s Son, Nuhu Ribadu’s Daughter Set To Wed (Pre-Wedding Photos)

Aliyu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Fatima Ribadu, the daughter of Nuhu Ribadu, former EFCC chairman have released their pre-wedding photos as both of them shall officially tie the knots on Saturday, October 3 2020.

The wedding card has also been made available online. Aliyu Atiku was appointed the Turaki of Adamawa in 2017, taking over from his father who had occupied the post for more than a decade.

Read Also: “Most People Vote For Who They See Themselves In” – Korede Bello Speaks On Laycon’s Win

Aliyu is also a 2015 graduate of the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa state. Fatima Ribadu also graduated in 2015, although from the Nigerian Turkish International College in Abuja.

See the prewedding photos below:

See the wedding card below: