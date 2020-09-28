At this rate, I hope I will get to DJ at #BBNaija before I turn 30 – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as Dj Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer.

Hours after Laycon was declared winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Cuppy took to her Twitter page to declare one of her wishes before turning 30.

She tweeted:

At this rate, I hope I will get to DJ at #BBNaija before I turn 30

Meanwhile, Laycon, Big Brother Naija, 2020 winner on Sunday broke the record of earning the highest votes in the show’s finale.

Laycon emerged the winner with 60% of the total votes cast.

This is the first time any BBNaija housemate would win with such a huge margin at over 50%.

Laycon’s votes may not be a shock to viewers as his fans known as ‘ICONS’ grew larger by the day.

Some Nigerians have expressed shock at the voting gap between Laycon and other finalists.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:

@ChiefUmarhere “ Laycon is the First housemate to win with 60% votes. Don’t mess with the icons!

@TweetOracle “ Laycon broke the record tonight, mopping up an incredible 60% of the Total votes.

He is a deserving winner, impressive ICONIC stuff.”

@Sisiyemmie “ 60% lol, Laycon was the show. The others did not stand a chance.”

@Jaynathan “ ICONs we just made history! 60 what? No Housemate in the history of BBNaija has ever hit the 60% benchmark before. Laycon never had any competition, and this just proves it. Congratulations Laycon!

@mzz_fikky “ ICONS 60% wow those guys came with fire!

@Dayoslides “ Maybe Laycon should run for president, see that voting results!

@Mbmatic “ 60% mad gan oh. They are supposed to announce Laycon as the winner twice and double the money. 60% haaaaa.”

@Gideon “ Lmao Laycon had 60%. Not even close. Not even fucking close.”

@Moyosore “ Neo and Vee had no business in that final.They made it all look ridiculous for a finale. Never been this bad.”