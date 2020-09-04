‘As You Pray For Success Of Your Man, Pray For Yours Too” – Mary Njoku Advises Women

Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Mary Remmy Njoku shared an open letter directed at women on her social media page.

In her open letter, the movie star advised women to pray for themselves as much as they do for their spouses and use their connections to also get jobs rather than being idle.

Njoku wrote;

“Dear ladies, as you pray for the success of your man, pray for yours too. While you are using your connections to get him a job, get one too. You are NOT allegic to earning an income”

Read Also: “I’m glad I have no daughter. Parents of daughters in this age are useless” – Kemi Olunloyo

See her post below: