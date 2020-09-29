Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo not to make statements that would worsen tension in the country.

This warning is coming after the Vice President stated that Nigeria risks imminent breakup if various groups in the country don’t work together.

Although the group accepted that there were unhealthy cracks in Nigeria, it expressed that the Vice president’s statement could heighten the tension.

In an interview with Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe while reacting to the Vice President’s comment, cautioned other Nigerian leaders, to “watch their words.”

The ACF’s spokesman, in an interview with The PUNCH, said, “The cracks are unhealthy, but we expect the Vice President to calm nerves and not make a pronouncement that will aggravate the situation.