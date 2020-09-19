‘Apologizing When You’ve Done Nothing Wrong Is Emotional Abuse’ – Leo Dasilva

Former BBNaija housemate and public speaker, Leo Dasilva has taken to Twitter to shared his thoughts on emotional abuse.

The reality TV star highlighted the negative impact of emotional abuse as he mentioned that it will only affect one’s mental health and further empower someone that probably lacks emotional intelligence.

“Apologising when you’ve done nothing wrong is emotional abuse because you build Peace on a lie that will continue to affect your mental health and further empower someone that probably lacks emotional intelligence”, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: