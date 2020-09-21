APC Still Together Because Of Party’s Respect For Buhari, Says Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is still together because of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okorocha made this comment while speaking with select journalists in his Abuja home on Monday.

He also stated that unless the party goes back to the four pillars that formed the APC, namely the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Nigeria People Party (ANPP), the party will continue to struggle.

Also Read: Edo election: Obaseki hails Buhari for ensuring INEC independence

The lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District also commended the people of Edo for showing that the votes of the masses matter more than the choices of select few.

He also stated that if the APC does not correct the wrongs done by the Adams Oshiomhole-led executive that was recently dissolved, the party will continue to grope in the dark.