APC Nullifies Suspension Of Fayemi, Ojudu, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the alleged suspension Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi by the state chapter of the party.

Recall that earlier a faction of the APC reported to be loyal to Babafemi Ojudu, a presidential aide in Ekiti state suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi over alleged anti-party activities.

The development came barely 24 hours after state executives reported to be loyal to Governor Fayemi suspended Ojudu and 10 others following a report of the Patrick Ajigbolamu-led eight-man disciplinary committee set up to probe allegations of anti-party activities leveled against them.

Also Read: Ekiti APC Suspends Buhari’s Aide, Others

However, reacting to the development, APC National Secretariat described the suspension as a nullity, stating that the party is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported “suspensions.”

This was made known in a statement by Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary APC.

Nabena, therefore, strongly urged all members of the party to adhere strictly to the party’s constitution.