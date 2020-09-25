Anything that divides us as Nigerians should not be on our TV for 3 months — Rapper Erigga

Delta State born rapper Erhiga Agharivbe popularly know by his stage name Erigga made tweets to air his views regarding the BBNaija reality tv show.

According to the rapper anything that’s supposed to bring disunity amongst Nigerians shouldn’t be on TV.

He also tweeted that the show was supposedly meant to bring love but as it is right now it’s only an avenue for spreading hate and they’re aware of this, but the capitalist idea of wanting to make profit always supersede whats supposed to be done and Nigeria is not ready for reality shows like these yet.