Any Strike Action Will Worsen Nigeria’s Economy, NGF Tells Organised Labour

Ahead of the looming nationwide strike, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has called on the Labour unions to shelve the planned industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country.

The forum expressed that embarking on strike with the present state of the nation will affect the economy most.

The NGF Vice Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, gave the warning in a communique issued on Friday.

Labour has promised to embark on a nationwide protest from Monday, 28th of September to drive home its demands.

Tambuwal argued that any plan to down tools will worsen the currently deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum, however, called for the provision of a cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of subsidy removal.