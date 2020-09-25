‘Any Man Who Lays Hands On A Woman Is A Fool’ – Singer Terry G

Veteran Nigerian musician, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G has slammed men who physically abuse women.

Taking to his Insta-story, the ‘Free Madness’ crooner shared a post which reads;

“Any man who lays hands on a woman is a fool… Gee”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer took to his social media page in August to show off his new look to his fans and followers as he noted that he is a brand new person.

See the post below: