“Any man that wants PS5 is unserious with his life” – Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady, identified as Falilat has taken to Twitter to advise ladies against men that wants the new PS5 claiming such men are not serious with their lives.

According to Falilat, ladies should be vigilant of men who wants PS5 adding that they cannot plan their lives with the home video game.

She tweeted,

“A man that wants a PS5 is unserious with his life and what plan does he have for his future with that? Ladies please be vigilant of men like this”.

However her opinion has steered a lot reactions on social media, as many has taken to the comment section to disagree with the statement.

A Twitter user Daniel Udoaka wrote, “We just want to play game and be happy life isn’t that deep”

Another user, identified as Daniel wrote, “And a woman is free to want iphone X abi”.

Iwayeye Ayobami wrote,

“Na turn to buy something for una man now … men no come get future again .. na wa oooFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Wetin PS5 go cos ehn”.

According to Wikipedia, the Play Station 5 is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony and it is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020 in North America, Oceania, Japan, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 in other parts of the world.

Sony announced that the video game will cost $499.99, approximately (192,246.16) Naira.