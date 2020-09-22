Annie Idibia Shares Photos Of Her Daughters

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has taken to Instagram to share beautiful photos of her daughters, Olivia Idibia and Isabel Idibia. The actress and entrepreneur disclosed their ages as 11 and 9.

Her caption reads:

“So Blessed 6 year old and 11 year Old My Entire World #aGuyAt45 Styled By: @medlinboss Cc @officialisabelidibia2 #oliviaidibia”

Information Nigeria recalls she also celebrated her husband’s 45th birthday by sharing a romantic video of them together.

She went ahead to organize a surprise birthday party for him with the services of Sumbo Adeoye, an event planner and 2baba’s baby mama.

At 2baba’s surprise birthday party, all his children were present. Also, his friends and family members from around the world surprised him via Zoom. The Zoom surprise was also Sumbo Adeoye’s idea.

See her Instagram post below:

See the photos below: