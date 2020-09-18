Annie Idibia Celebrates 2baba As He Clocks 45 Today

Nigerian singer, 2baba has been celebrated by his wife, Annie Idibia, on his birthday, September 18.

The veteran award-winning musician turns 45 today.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page to share a romantic video of both of them together. She captions the video:

“Oh my WORLD ….. HAPPY BIRTHDAY No need for epistle anymore! You know my world revolves around you! The world knows … That you are my WORLD LYTID Happy Birthday My ‘Mine’ @official2baba #myBestfriend #mysupportsystem”

Fans of the ‘Amaka’ crooner have also taken to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday. A Twitter user identified as Kamsisochukwu tweeted:

“Happy Birthday @official2baba 2baba is a legend and a trendsetter for this generation.”

See Annie Idibia’s post below: