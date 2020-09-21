Annie Idibia Appreciates 2Baba’s Baby Mama, Sumbo Adeoye For Organizing Surprise Birthday Party

Annie Idibia, Nigerian actress and wife of popular musician, 2Baba, has appreciated her husband’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye, for organizing a surprise birthday party for the singer in just 24 hours.

The actress and beauty entrepreneur wrote a lengthy post on Instagram. Part of her post reads:

“A Very Big Mighty Shout Out To @esobevents They Hook Up ‘A Guy’ Surprise 45th Birthday For Me Under Only 45 24hrs ahhhhhhhh @sumboadeoye You Are A Magician ooooooo!”

Sumbo Adeoye has two children with 2Baba. She is currently married to Pastor Adeoye. She is an event planner and public speaker. She recently gave birth to a baby girl.

See Annie Idibia’s full post below: