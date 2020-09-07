Amid COVID-19, Nigeria’s Revenues Falls By Almost 60 Percent

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Nigeria’s revenues have fallen by almost 60 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Buhari expressed that this was a trying time for both the Nigerian populace and government.

Also Read: Why Subsidy On Electricity, Petrol Was Removed – Buhari

The President made this known through Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the ongoing Ministerial review retreat in Abuja.

He expressed that the country’s revenues and foreign exchange earnings have fallen by almost 60 percent since the pandemic took hold.

The President also revealed that a N2.3 trillion economic sustainability plan had been employed by his administration to mitigate the effect of the economic slowdown.