American Singer, Sevyn Streeter To Release New Song Featuring Davido

Damilola Ayomide
Sevyn Streeter
Sevyn Streeter

American singer and songwriter, Sevyn Streeter, will soon release a new song with Nigerian Afro-beats star, Davido. A fan had asked the singer when she will be dropping her song with Davido and she replied with the word, ‘soon’.

The fan’s tweet reads thus:

“When are you dropping ur song with davido?”

She retweeted with the reply:

“Soon @davido #DWST”

Sevyn has worked with artists such as Chris Brown, Usher, Kelly Rowland, Ariana Grande, and Trey Songz throughout her musical career.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido recently had a visit from political aspirant and entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon. Also, he recently paid a visit to MC Oluomo in Oshodi.

See Sevyn’s tweet below:

Sevyn’s tweet

 

 

 

