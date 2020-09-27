Amaechi Decries Insecurity In Rivers

Former Governor of River State and incumbent Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has lamented over the spate of insecurity and political intimidation in Rivers State.

He expressed the concern during the funeral service of the late Justice Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte at Saint Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also Read: Contractors Failed Lagos-Ibadan Railway Track Inspection Deadline – Amaechi

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that fear has pervaded the state he bequeathed in 2015.

He further added the residents and citizens of the state have failed to come out to challenge the Nyesom Wike-led administration.

He also stated that Rivers is heading back to the dark days when cultists and kidnappers terrorized residents of the State.