“All women are so materialistic when it comes to relationships” – Man says

A twitter user with handle @NoahTheRastaa has thrown a shot at women in general, claiming that they attach a lot of value to material things in their relationships.

According to him, women are very materialistic when it comes to relationships these days.

Noah made this assertion in reaction to a tweet by a lady with handle @WockWorld where she shared a photo of the money, roses and other gift items her man got for her.

The lady captioned it “Assurance”.

Recall that the term “Assurance” became synonymous with relationships when Nigerian artiste, Davido released a song dedicated to his fiancee, Chioma with the title – assurance.

Reacting to the post, Noah quoted it and wrote,

“Y’all are so materialistic when it comes to relationships these days..”

He, however, clarified that if he is in a relationship with someone that he loves, he wouldn’t mind giving her all that she deserves and more.