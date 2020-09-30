‘All Nigerian Politicians Are The Same; I Don’t Trust You’ – Burna Boy Replies Sowore

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has sparked reactions following his tweet that all Nigerian politicians are the same, adding that he trusts none of them.

He also tagged popular activist Omoyele Sowore. His tweet reads:

“Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly I don’t trust none of you. @YeleSowore.”

His tweet is a response to Sowore who had tweeted at the ‘Monsters You Made’ musician with regard to his preparations for a mass protest to take place on October 1, Independence Day. Sowore had asked Burna Boy to join the protest.

“Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow“, Sowore had tweeted.

See Burna Boy’s tweet below: