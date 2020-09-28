Akwa Ibom APC Gets Reconciliation Panel

In a bid to position itself for victory in forthcoming elections, the Akwa Ibom chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members and other stakeholders while calling for genuine forgiveness.

The resolutions, among others, were taken at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting of the party’s state chapter at the weekend at Vinpy Events Centre in Uyo, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by APC Acting National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority, Obong Umana Okon Umana; the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, among other key stakeholders.

At the meeting, stakeholders agreed to do away with bitterness and work together to promote the party’s cause in the state.