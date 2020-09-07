Again, IGP Refuses To Produce Bayelsa Gov Candidate As Court Issues Fresh Order

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to produce before it a governorship candidate in the election in Bayelsa State, Vijah Opuama for the third time.

The ruling judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Monday issued the third order, following the failure of the police to comply with the September 2 order which directed that the detainee be produced in court for Monday’s proceedings.

Opuama was arrested by policemen from the IGP’s Monitoring Unit on August 15, 2020.

However, on two occasions, the IGP shunned the orders of the court to produce the detainee.

Reacting to the failure to produce Opuama by the police for the second time, Justice Taiwo expressed that public officers cannot afford to act irrationally as he ordered that the detainee be produced on the 9th of September.