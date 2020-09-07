Again Cynthia Morgan Calls Out Former Boss, Jude Okoye Over Unpaid Debt (Video)

Controversial dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan has once again called out her ex-label boss, Jude Okoye over unpaid debt.

Information Nigeria recalls the musician had taken to her Instagram live in August to demand for her money from her former boss.

Again, the dancehall singer posted on her Insta-story on Monday, saying that Jude should pay her money which is over 7million naira.

The singer also dragged her former manager, Joy Tongo into the mess as she posted a photo of the latter with the words; ‘RIP’.

Read Also: ‘Why I Broke Down In Tears Aboard A Plane’ – Comedian Lepacious Bose

In a video sighted on social media, the musician requested for her money and VEVO account.

See the post below: