“After escorting girls at night, we always run home with slippers in our hand” – Man advises girls to appreciate their boyfriends

Twitter user, Lankyboi has advised girlfriends to learn to appreciate their boyfriends who go extra miles to protect them.

Backing his statement, he talked about guys who escort their girlfriends back to their houses after a visit, and how they don’t usually get the appreciation they deserve for their kind gesture.

According to Lanky, boyfriends usually end up running back home with fear of being attacked by street touts and hoodlums on the way.

In his words;

“Do girls even know that after escorting them in the night, we always run back home with our slippers in our hand. You all need to commend our efforts to be honest”