‘After A Certain Age, Some Excuses Are No Longer Tenable’ – Actress Iretiola Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle has taken to her Twitter page to share her two cents.

The actress and writer advised her fans to make their own decisions rather than being influenced by others.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the mother of six children wrote;

“After a certain age, “you made me do it” … you forced me into this”… you foisted this on me” … is no longer a tenable excuse..

You have a mind of your own (🤞🏼🤞🏼); use it.”

See her tweet below: