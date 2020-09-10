Adesua Etomi Shares Funny Photo With Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has just shared a funny photo of herself and her colleague, Jemima Osunde. Both movie stars are good friends and occasionally hang out together.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress wrote as caption;

“This picture pretty much sums up our relationship @jemimaosunde #myfave #thorninmyflesh #ishowherpepper #becauseshecannotkillmebeforemytime #hashtagsareawesome #ishouldstop #ok #bye #fornow #lol #thisisbad #ishouldquitit #sorryguys #itsoldage”

Adesua Etomi was among the actors who paid a last tribute to Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman. She posted a picture of the late actor on her Instagram page with the caption:

“Chadwick!!! How did you do all you did while you wee so ill? Real life super hero. King. Legend. Rest in power. #Gopunishcancer”

See her latest Instagram post below: