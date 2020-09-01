Adesina Sworn-In For Another Term As AFDB President

The African Development Bank (AfDB), has sworn in Akinwunmi Adesina for a second term in office as president.

In an event that was broadcast virtually, Adesina was sworn in today at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Adesina was a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria. He became the first Nigerian to be elected to the presidential position of the AFDB in May 2015.

He was re-elected on Thursday, August 27, during the annual meetings of the AFDB.

The oath of office was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, Ghana’s finance minister and chair of the AFDB board of governors.